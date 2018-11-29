Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Director Lorin Randall Sells 1,904 Shares

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $38,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 418,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.49. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $36.35.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACOR. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/acorda-therapeutics-inc-acor-director-lorin-randall-sells-1904-shares.html.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.