Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Position Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 162,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,226,000 after buying an additional 44,538 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 304,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,792,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after buying an additional 803,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.99.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 88,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046,113. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-position-boosted-by-prime-capital-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.