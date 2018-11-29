Actuant (ATU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Actuant's adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 came in 105.3% higher than the year-ago tally and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%. Expansionary fiscal measures undertaken by the republic-led government will likely continue to boost investments among the manufacturing companies like Actuant. Moreover, the company perceives that strategic business acquisitions and stronger end-market demand will continue to boost up its near-term results. However, over the past three months, the stock has underperformed and looks overvalued compared to its industry. Escalating commodity, labor and freight costs might continue to weigh over Actuant's profitability in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, prevalent weakness in the China truck production business remains another key cause of concern.”

Get Actuant alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATU. TheStreet cut Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Actuant has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Actuant by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (ATU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.