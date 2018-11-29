Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOTS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,386.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

IOTS remained flat at $$5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 150,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.67. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

