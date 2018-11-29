Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,774 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 214.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 60.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 71.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

