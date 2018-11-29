Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 245,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

EMN stock opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

