Advisory Research Inc. Invests $25.35 Million in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Stock

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,160,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,349,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.42% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

