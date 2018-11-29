Advisory Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Esterline Technologies were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 399.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,201,000 after acquiring an additional 547,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 1,024.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 157,472 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $9,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esterline Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $122.50 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $401,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESL opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

