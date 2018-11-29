AerCap Holdings (AER) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/aercap-holdings-aer-position-reduced-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.