Aetna Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AET)

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,407 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,655% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,220 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aetna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,388,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,437,000 after buying an additional 352,675 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Aetna by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aetna by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after buying an additional 669,636 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AET stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aetna has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $213.36.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

