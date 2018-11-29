Agilent Technologies (A) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.75

Media stories about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the medical research company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Agilent Technologies’ analysis:

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $71.48 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.75 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WARNING: “Agilent Technologies (A) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.75” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/agilent-technologies-a-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-1-75.html.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.