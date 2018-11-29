Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.71

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 20237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $100,594.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

