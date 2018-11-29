Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $158.66 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

