AirBoss of America (BOS) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$13.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Cormark lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$7.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

