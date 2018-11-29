Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,395,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 729.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $85,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,723 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,178,000 after acquiring an additional 699,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 693,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 488,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 567,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

