Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,070 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after buying an additional 717,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 304,490 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 801,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.10. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.71 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

