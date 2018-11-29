Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AKZOY traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

