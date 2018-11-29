Alambic Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Calix Inc (CALX)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 221.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calix by 204.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar bought 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 12,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.78. Calix Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. Research analysts expect that Calix Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

