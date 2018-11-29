Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $155,000 Stake in Autoweb Inc (AUTO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,021 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Autoweb were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Kokino LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 419,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 139,369 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Autoweb Inc has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 78.46%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autoweb Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Autoweb from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

