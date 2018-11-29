Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137,950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,873,000 after purchasing an additional 565,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,635 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,732 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 757,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $96.62 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

