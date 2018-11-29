Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

ALBO opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.74. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,670.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 160,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

