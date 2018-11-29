Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $90,427.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.02438192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00124902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00197110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.08808404 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.