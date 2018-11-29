Alcoa Corp (AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,593,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,183,000 after buying an additional 4,459,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,827,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,428,000 after purchasing an additional 209,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,310,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,152,000 after purchasing an additional 831,410 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,503,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.