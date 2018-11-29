Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALGN traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.42. 55,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,869. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.57 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,264,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,059,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,811,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,704,000 after acquiring an additional 106,012 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 938,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 564,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,903,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 480,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,939,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

