Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Alimera Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million.

ALIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 801,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. 63,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,693. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.63. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

