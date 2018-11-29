Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $247.00) on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $189.23 and a 1 year high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,576,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,693,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,051,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

