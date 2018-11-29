Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,402 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $49,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,110,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,536,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,417 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

