Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.93 Million Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $45,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,449,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 2.57.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 653,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $6,364,778.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alisa B. Johnson sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $150,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,258 over the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

