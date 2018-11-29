Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $48.08 Million Stake in YPF SA (YPF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,266,067 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.79% of YPF worth $48,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YPF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 767,956 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of YPF by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 845,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. YPF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. YPF SA has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF SA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

