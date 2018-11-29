Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €217.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($252.33) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €213.61 ($248.38).

ALV stock opened at €189.16 ($219.95) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

