Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $228,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 235.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 15.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,100,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,925 shares of company stock worth $4,117,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.91 and a 12 month high of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-boosts-stake-in-ametek-inc-ame.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.