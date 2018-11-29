Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 904,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145,141 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $153,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 229,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 44,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,087,000 after purchasing an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.02.

In other Accenture news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total transaction of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

