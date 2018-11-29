Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter.

AMOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $62.00 target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 38,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,930. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $446.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $13,472,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

