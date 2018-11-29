Allstate (ALL) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Argus

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target decreased by Argus from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.