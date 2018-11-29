Allstate Corp (ALL) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allstate were worth $47,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

ALL opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allstate Corp (ALL) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/allstate-corp-all-stake-lessened-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.