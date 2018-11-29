Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $129,000 in BP plc (BP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 131.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 250.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1,375.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,782.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. BP plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. BP’s payout ratio is 129.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

