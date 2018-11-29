Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $166,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stock

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 274.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,851,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

