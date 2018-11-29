Almost Never Films (HLWD) versus Vince (VNCE) Head-To-Head Review

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Almost Never Films and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A -148.19% -16.95% Vince 25.27% -15.86% -3.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Almost Never Films and Vince’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $10,000.00 520.20 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Vince $272.58 million 0.57 $58.59 million N/A N/A

Vince has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Risk and Volatility

Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vince has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vince beats Almost Never Films on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 55 stores, including 41 company-operated full-price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

