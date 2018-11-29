Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,086.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $726.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

