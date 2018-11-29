Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Increased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,091.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $732.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $984.00 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,515.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

