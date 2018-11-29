Alstom (ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by BNP Paribas

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price target from BNP Paribas in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.91 ($51.06).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.