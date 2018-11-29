American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 374,110 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on USA Truck from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $20.83 on Thursday. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 million, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

