American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (SCIF)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $72.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (SCIF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/american-century-companies-inc-has-1-63-million-holdings-in-vaneck-vectors-india-small-cap-index-etf-scif.html.

About VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.