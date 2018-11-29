American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in ABB Ltd (ABB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,380,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,387,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 303,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/american-century-companies-inc-has-1-80-million-position-in-abb-ltd-abb.html.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.