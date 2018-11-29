American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,583,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/american-century-companies-inc-invests-1-37-million-in-bonanza-creek-energy-inc-bcei-stock.html.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.