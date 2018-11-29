American Electric Power (AEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American Electric's shares outperformed its industry in the past six months. Its newly announced investment strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This provides stability to the company’s revenue stream. American Electric has a stable customer base of approximately 5.4 million spread over 11 states. This provides cushion to the company from lower sales in any particular service area. American Electric also owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000-miles of distribution lines. However, it is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. American Electric also projects an investment of $2.2-$2.8 billion in the 2017–2025 time period. This additional investment could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 83.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

