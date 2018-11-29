American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 833.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $76.22 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.83%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

