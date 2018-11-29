American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,131,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,324,840,000 after purchasing an additional 626,323 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American Express by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $112.89 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

