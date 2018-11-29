American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of AMH opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 144,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $2,840,940.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,920,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,212,621.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,598,479 shares of company stock valued at $52,828,125 over the last three months. 26.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,181.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after buying an additional 2,194,301 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,081,000 after buying an additional 1,631,925 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 33.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,250,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after buying an additional 1,552,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $32,616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 146.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,504,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 1,486,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

