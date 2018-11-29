American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 38,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149,702 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,692 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 164,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,688. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

